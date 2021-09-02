Letter to the Editor: On Bill Thomas

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

RICHARD FRIEDL, San Clemente

Thank you for the wonderful article about Bill Thomas, the definition of volunteerism.

Your readers are probably not aware that Bill also founded the San Clemente Gentlemen’s Literary Society, otherwise known as a book club. Bill started the group about 12 years ago. We have meetings once a month and rotate the responsibility for hosting among our 18 members.

Bill had always been a teacher, and his emphasis throughout our book club meetings was that we were not only learning as we read, but that we learn from each other. As each of us drew from our life experience and gave our views of the books we read, we all benefit from the depths of the insights expressed from the group.

The San Clemente Gentlemen’s Literary Society has continued as a result of the strong foundations built by Bill Thomas.

