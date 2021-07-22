Letter to the Editor: On Defining E-Bikes

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

BRUCE TAMMELIN, San Clemente

It may seem very clever to make distinctions among the various types of electric bikes, as was done in a letter a few weeks ago.

The point is that if people are exhibiting risky behavior, regardless of the “class” of the e-bike, they represent a danger to themselves and others.

Dangerous is dangerous.

It seems like funding for regulation and staffing needs to be developed to control the dangerous bikes on the Beach Trail, the sidewalks and on the streets whether or not they have pedals, pedals the riders don’t use or whether it is “truly a bike.”

Let’s get real about this problem and not create more confusion regarding a major problem in our town.

Related