Letter to the Editor: Plenty of Blame on Both Sides

TINA TAYLOR, San Clemente

Shame on Duane Paul Murphy’s ranting letter to the editor. I do not recall any letters from you all summer when there was rioting, looting, assaults and multiple police killed. Now there were more riots on Inauguration Day in Portland and Seattle by those pesky “left leaning” parties.

I am not seeing much outcry over this in the news. All violence is wrong, and many people of all races were involved then and now.

We need to “legally take on” the extremists on both sides of the political spectrum. There are plenty of extreme left leaning people who commit horrible acts.

Name-calling is never appropriate in any argument. In reference to your anti-lockdown rant, the government never has the right to lock anyone down unless they have been convicted of a crime, so everyone should be concerned about government overreach and the crisis this has caused.

We do not have to be associated with a hate group to feel this way.

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”

Recognize this quote? It is from the Declaration of Independence. You might want to read up on some history of America to remember it was founded by people who complained and eventually fought against an unfair government.

Half of America wants our government to go one way and half want it to go another way; neither group is evil or worthy of insults and people like you who spew out incendiary insults, unequally to only those they pick and choose, do America real harm.

