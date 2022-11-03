SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

PAUL A. WEHRLE, San Clemente

Sometimes, as we enter a midterm or General Election period, it is wise to remind some voters about facts and past records of candidates that might have slipped their minds.

We should—and must—remember Laurie Davies’ voting record during her time on the TCA from 2015-2016. She supported and pushed for the potentially disastrous 241 extension to be driven right through the heart of San Clemente, completely bisecting our town, and thereby creating major disruptions and necessitating an expensive relocation of schools and businesses.

With her lack of proper regard for our beautiful city and home, this is definitely not the sort of candidate we need to represent us in the future, and she must be defeated.

I urge all of you to vote for Chris Duncan—the future health and attractiveness of San Clemente as we know it may depend on this vote.

Related