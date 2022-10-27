SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Catherine King, San Clemente

I was saddened to read council candidate Wu’s letter relaying the racist letter he received from one of our San Clemente residents. It is apparent that the person who wrote this letter doesn’t hold true the very values that make our country great: inclusion and acceptance of all, regardless of color or creed.

My husband and I were just in New York, and staring out at the Statue of Liberty, it reminded me of that powerful promise to so many immigrants, that of hope and acceptance. Why this gentleman thinks that San Clemente should consist of only White people is surprising, given that the Spanish and Indigenous peoples once occupied the very area we now call home.

Mr. Wu and his family are just as American as the rest of us. We are a diverse community, which should be celebrated. Perhaps a little bit of history, empathy and understanding are required, as well as a big apology to Mr. Wu and his family.

