Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘COVID-19 and Recall’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

JIM SMITH, San Clemente

A recent letter about the California Recall is an interesting example of deception.

The writer uses a “false premise” that poor Gov. Newsom is being recalled just because he wants us to wear masks. Meanwhile, the rascal governors of Florida and Texas are getting away with helping people get sick and die by allowing people not to wear masks.

Let me break it to the writer gently. There can be quite a difference in the way states are governed. In fact, their governors can even have a difference of opinion on the efficacy of masks.

What I find rather strange is how the writer ignores what Joe Biden is doing at the federal level. Biden and his cronies ignored federal law and allowed thousands of people to break into our country on our Texas border. Many of them are sick with COVID-19 and other diseases.

Then, Biden buses them to various cities around the country, spreading more disease. You can bet they’ll do more of the same with the Afghan fiasco.

The collapse over the last two years has been sad and frustrating, but there is hope. Send a message to all, with a vote to recall Gov. Newsom.

Related