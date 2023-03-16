LAURIE HEADRICK, co-founder of San Clemente Green

I feel I must respond to the undeserved attack on my husband’s character and integrity by David Davison. As the other co-founder of San Clemente Green, I also take offense to the disparaging words you had for efforts to alert our community to what is a very real danger.

As one of the operators on the job the day the steam generators leaked, we sincerely include you in our praise and gratitude for the emergency shutdown that went so smoothly. Rather than try to correct your version of what took place, that is easily done by going to sanonofresafety.org. All the science, regulations and legislation are there, meticulously researched and documented.

What I think matters most is that the public gets the truth about the harsh reality that we have become aware of since 2009. We were contacted by people of your position and higher, who feared retaliation from management if they reported safety concerns.

For more than a decade, our reputation has been built upon our credible, proven track record and our accurate reporting. We interact with nuclear experts around the country, and Gary is on Rep. Levin’s Congressional Nuclear Waste Task Force.

We know what we are talking about, and we feel it is our moral imperative that we speak up for our community and environment. When it comes to questioning motives, I think most people would see a clear distinction between profit-driven decisions and sincere concern for our fellow citizens.

Here is the bad news from the messenger you have attacked. Edison has made choices that leave us in peril if everything does not go exactly as planned. There is no existing solution for a failing, highly, radioactive waste canister that is in need of repair or replacement.

That is simply not acceptable, as most people would agree, if they were aware of this reality. It is a reasonable expectation to have a contingency plan for nuclear waste canisters that will be stranded here for an uncertain number of decades, should any of the many potential problems arise.