Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘Democrats Undermining the Constitution’

JERRY DAVIS, San Clemente

It is time to sort out some facts that the Party of Trump, formerly known as the Republican Party, is unwilling or uninterested in accepting.

Ballot harvesting has been used by Republicans.

Mitch McConnell, during his tenure as Senate majority leader, has rammed through lower court judges and Supreme Court justices. His anti-democracy moves included not allowing a vote on Merrick Garland.

Lower courts under a Republican President and Senate have packed the courts; in fact, 234 of Trump’s nominees have been confirmed.

Republicans have very effectively used gerrymandering to draw safe districts. That, coupled with the Electoral College, have made it possible for Republicans to win elections without attaining the majority of votes, making it possible for America to be governed by a minority.

As far as the legitimacy of our election, 86 judges ruled that the 2020 election was without fraud. Let’s not forget that the Republicans gained 10 seats in the House.

Voter rights are now under attack by red state governors and lawmakers. There are now over 300 laws introduced in red states to limit the right to vote. These include limiting the time allowed for voting and reducing the number of voting locations. There is even a law to make it illegal to pass out water and food to people waiting to vote.

I would like to hope that we can live in a community that accepts facts, not dogma.

