R.C. PRICE, San Clemente

Gotta say, I really appreciated the letter in last week’s issue from City Council candidate Donna Vidrine, graciously accepting her narrow defeat and thanking those who assisted with her campaign.

What, no demand for a recount? No cries of “voter fraud”? Seems like it would be easy enough to “find” 23 votes, her margin of defeat, if she really squawked about it. Isn’t that what failed candidates are supposed to do? Or only if you’re tough, not some weak-kneed Democrat.

No, actually, Ms. Vidrine maintained her dignity and simply offered an eloquent concession, demonstrating how our democracy is supposed work.

And, interestingly, in the same issue, your readers were treated to a Fox-fed screed about how divisive the Democrats are.

Ah, well. Better luck next time, Donna, and if you lose again, try and be a little less “divisive,” OK?