MARY ANN COMES, San Clemente

I had to respond to George Morrison, who did not agree with Jiffy Massey on the Nashville shooting incident.

She said that multiple-firing guns are designed for wars, not for households. I totally agree with Ms. Massey. Mr. Morrison really missed the mark.

It sounds like he is a real hunter and loves the outdoors. Nothing wrong with that. To own a gun for hunting is great. It’s the American way.

What Ms. Massey is stating that multiple-firing guns are not needed for hunting. This kind of gun gets into the wrong hands and is not used for hunting.

If Mr. Morrison uses an AR rifle to hunt, that defeats the fun of hunting. We must stand up to removing AR rifles from our society.