RON TREAT, San Clemente

Every housing and homeless advocacy group in San Clemente always asks for “the city” to use taxpayer funds to solve the problem, by providing money to establish temporary/permanent housing, hygiene facilities, and places to camp in tents and cars.

How about these groups raising money through contributions, opening up their homes and backyards for camping, and begin solving the homeless problem one person at a time.

After they have developed a proven plan that gets people off the street, and into a job that will allow them to afford the affordable housing, then come to “the city” and taxpayers to fund the process on a grander scale.

Small success stories are the beginning of any worthwhile venture that has the ability to go big.