NANCY MCINTYRE, iHOPEoc, Inc. Board of Directors secretary

The iHOPEoc, Inc. Board of Directors would like to respond to Mary Knox’s letter to the editor in the April 6 edition of the SC Times.

iHOPEoc, Inc. ran a successful, secure, permitted day resource center in the former DMV facility at 112 W. Canada, from January 2012 through December 2013. iHOPEoc, Inc. went through normal channels to obtain all permits required by the city.

We provided security by implementing standard practices used in the industry, such as one-way doors (clients had to be let in by staff), as well as on-site security. We worked with Officer Bull, San Clemente Community Outreach Officer, to ensure we were in compliance and mindful of best practices.

At no time did we advertise for out-of-towners to come down to our center. iHOPE sprung out of the need for services to be offered in South Orange County, and we certainly had a busy roster caring for those in our own community.

Our center catered to many different individuals in need, including families, couples, and single individuals. We collaborated with other local agencies making an impact on many individuals’ lives.

Our permitted and approved services included: job counseling and training, case management and counseling, distribution of clothes, food, and toiletries, medical screenings, legal counseling, and referrals to housing and mental health services.

Our resource center was staffed by trained HR personnel, licensed social workers, and volunteers who attended a rigorous training program. Clients were required to sign contracts with specific goals in order to use our services.

Because we had competent security personnel, we were able to provide a safe environment for our clients and staff.

Unfortunately, the property was put up for sale, and we were not in a position to purchase it. The new owner wanted the property for his business, and iHOPE was required to move. This was the reason for closing the center.

iHOPE continues to work with those at risk of losing their homes and those who are unsheltered.

By collaborating with multiple agencies across the county, we assist individuals to obtain housing, receive support for behavioral health conditions, and advocate for clients in the hospital needing recuperative care, as well as many more services.