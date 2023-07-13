JACKIE DOOLEY, San Clemente

Thank you for the article on the proposal to build a motel, restaurant, and swimming pool on the historic Vista de las Olas (aka Sea Cliff) property overlooking the pier.

As one of the great surviving Ole Hanson-era homes, with gardens deemed “character-defining” in a past city report, its future is of enormous interest to those who value our city’s enviable historic and coastal beauty.

The home and its site are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Would that remain so if this project is implemented?

Your article was written just prior to the meeting of the city’s Cultural Heritage Subcommittee (not the Design Review Committee cited in your article), so I’d like to focus on public comments made at that meeting on the 28th.

Roughly 30 locals attended, and more than half spoke. Myriad issues were raised, some calling into question assertions made by the architect and consultants. Stability of the slope is of central importance.

We’ve all been shocked, but perhaps not surprised, by the numerous slides on our problematic coastal slopes, most recently those at Casa Romantica and on Buena Vista. Can site stability survive the addition of substantial buildings and a swimming pool?

Clearly, the owners and builder think so, but the public needs strong and clear evidence. And the city will ignore any lack of certainty at its peril.

As for street parking, the businesses will have dozens of staff and other workers. Where will they—not to mention visitors drawn to the public restaurant and ocean-view terrace—park their vehicles in an area that is already far beyond capacity for both neighbors and visitors?

The Pier Bowl lot isn’t the solution; it’s already beyond capacity during summer months and beyond. Many comments were made by neighbors on Victoria, Cazador, and Pasadena about parking, congestion, noise, and odors from garbage dumpsters.

Is the current owner being a responsible caretaker of this historic home, at present? Are changes being made without proper permitting? Clearly, some renovation work has been going on. Drive by and take a look. And why was the area’s zoning changed without informing residents?

If this project goes forward at all, it should limit lodging to the existing house, drop the swimming pool, and preserve the historic gardens.