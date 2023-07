CHRIS PITCHFORD, San Clemente

The hubris and character insults by Mr. Wehle were rich.

His comments align with the human-caused climate change propaganda spreading throughout our world.

Notwithstanding, being good stewards of our environment is imperative in sustaining a good quality of life. His indignity with religion and “right wing” thought demonstrates an intolerance to legitimate points of view and shows a “my way or the highway” mentality pervasive in parts of our society.