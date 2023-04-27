GEORGE MORRISON, San Clemente

I must rebut the contention by Jenifer “Jiffy” Massey’s contention that “multiple-firing guns are designed for wars, not for households.”

I grew up with guns in Minnesota. There was a time you could bring your gun to school for “show and tell.” Plinking, shooting, and hunting were commonplace and still are in many states, including locales in California.

Marksmanship is not just for guns. Archery is another sport using a lethal weapon. I’ve seen deer brought down with bows and arrows. Ban them? How many arrows can you hold in a quiver? A slingshot is not as fun.

I just got back from Utah and Montana. The sportsmen were excited about the upcoming hunting season. Very good populations of deer and elk are present. Fish and Game departments limit the numbers that can be taken, with one of the reasons to make certain the population does not starve in the winter because of inadequate food for grazing.

The wolf population is out of control and needs to be addressed. A deer or elk can supply a family with meat for a year. So, what is Ms. Massey’s definition of multi-firing? Should you only have a gun that can shoot one round? Many people are afraid of those scary AR rifles, which are semi-automatic rifles that are made in many calipers for different uses. They are not automatic “war rifles.”

The number of rounds they can shoot is inconsequential. Just put in a new magazine. I saw just the other day that an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the neck with a knife. Should knives be banned? It’s the person wielding the weapon that is the problem.

U.S. cities with gun bans have exponentially more shooting deaths than cities without bans. I was in the U.S. Army for many years within the U.S. and Germany, where automatic weapons were used.

The guns sold in the U.S. are not automatic. Don’t ban guns from the millions of responsible U.S. gun owners. Read the Second Amendment and realize why it was written.