JIM SMITH, San Clemente

Norm Petersen had an excellent letter about the homeless situation in California. It got me thinking about how much is actually being spent on the homeless problem.

Here are the most recent numbers from just five government agencies. Keep in mind, these amounts don’t include prior years, and they’ll be about the same next year.

– $4.8 billion – State of California (2023-2024 budget)

– $1.2 billion – City of Los Angeles (2022-2023)

– $635 million – City of San Francisco (2023-2024 budget)

– $532 million – County of Los Angeles (2023)

– $166 million – County of Orange (2023)

The federal government is paying a portion of all this with money it doesn’t have. At the same time, they’re bailing out insolvent banks, caring for millions of new immigrants and spending billions on a proxy war with Russia.

All of these cause big-time inflation, and guess what? Inflation causes even more people to be homeless. Feds + California = Dumb & Dumber.