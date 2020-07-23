Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘OCSD Citations’

DAVID HOLMES, San Clemente

Speaking as one who lives within sight and hearing distance of one of those long hills in Forster Ranch, I strongly approve of increased enforcement of the speed and noise laws on our streets.

We are the “shell-shocked” citizens who have no escape from the selfish, inconsiderate drivers/riders and their obnoxious “performance” exhausts and open motorcycle pipes blasting through what should be a peaceful neighborhood.

More $500 tickets to serve and protect us from this plague, please.