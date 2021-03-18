Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘Road Bikes vs. E-Bikes’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

HECTOR HERNANDEZ, San Clemente

I agree that road bikers are just as rude and go just as fast as an e-bike. The difference is you have children riding e-bikes with no clue as to how much damage they can inflict on another human being.

You also have irresponsible adults who just don’t care about the safety of others. In my opinion, both e-bikes and all bicycles do not need to be on the walk-path created for the enjoyment of San Clemente residents.

The County of San Diego’s Department of Parks and Recreation currently restricts Class 1 and 2 e-bikes at 17 parks and preserves. Most of the strand between Redondo and Santa Monica prohibits the use of e-bikes.

This is a major disaster and legal nightmare waiting to happen.

By the way, I no longer can get myself to walk the beach path due to the city council’s lack of concern for the citizens who walk, both old and young.

