Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘San Onofre’

BILL PRESTRIDGE, San Clemente

So, Jay Thomas thinks that Brian Maryott, a Trump Republican, is going to do something about the nuclear storage at San Onofre.

What has Trump done about it, or Darrell Issa or Mimi Walters, the Republicans in power when they were in Washington? Nothing.

At least Reps. Mike Levin and Scott Peters, both Democrats, have started the ball rolling.

It is going to take the federal government to really get something done, and Levin is doing an excellent job in the two years he has been in office in getting officials to take notice.