JIM SCHAD, Capistrano Beach

In his April 13 Letter to the Editor, Cord Bauer is urging San Clemente to hire a security firm to handle the homeless situation in North Beach. Mr. Bauer extolled the virtues of this service and implies it’s a security solution to the homeless problem.

With respect to Mr. Bauer, this seems more “NIMBY” and less “solution.”

While Oceanside utilizes this security service in its homeless program, it’s one component of a larger system to deal with their homeless situation, but it’s not relied upon as Oceanside’s main “tool” in its homeless “toolbox.”

Mr. Bauer’s suggestion of “cherry picking” the private security aspect of the Oceanside’s program is borderline insulting to Oceanside’s homeless efforts and would merely move the problem to neighboring communities.

Bauer also mentions 100 cars and RV’s “camping” on San Clemente streets, but he fails to mention that Oceanside has at least four privately run “safe area overnight parking” areas to help deal with their homeless vehicle issues.

It seems Mr. Bauer is suggesting that San Clemente utilize the security service to clear these vehicles off San Clemente streets. Again, this is not a solution; it is a reshuffling of the problem to neighboring areas.

Oceanside’s multifaceted approach to the homeless problem shows that they may understand the issue better than Mr. Bauer and San Clemente staff. While San Clemente does offer other homeless services, their approach in the past has led to distrust of city officials among the homeless.

So, instead of sending one Public Safety chairman/”ex-cop” to survey one enforcement aspect of Oceanside’s program, let’s send a group of interested parties and gain a better understanding of Oceanside’s successes and failures with their entire homeless program, because merely hiring a security service to “move them along” is not the answer.

As a former San Clemente beach-adjacent resident and current Dana Point beach-adjacent resident, I’ve experienced the issues that arise with the homeless firsthand, and I’m far from a homeless “advocate.”

I’m a common-sense resident, and this suggested “enforcement” is not common sense, or a solution.