SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

BILL PRESTRIDGE, San Clemente

Is it radical to want to save students from getting COVID-19 and possibly dying by asking them to wear a mask and closing schools during the height of the pandemic?

Is it radical to counter an obviously dubious conspiracy theory that Democrats were responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol when the participants were Trump supporters?

Is it radical to want the country to start healing when we have had a President who encouraged violence, stoked division and hatred between Americans?

These are not radical beliefs; they are common-sense beliefs that both Democratic Americans and Republican Americans should support.

Related