Letter to the Editor: Road Bikes vs. E-Bikes

RANDALL SHAFFER, San Clemente

There has been much talk lately about e-bikes—specifically, poor conduct of riders. I have yet to purchase one for myself or my children. We look forward to purchasing them as a fun family recreational bonding experience.

The issue many have commented on is with respect to the road or trail you wish to ride on. Everyone should show respect and follow the laws, and most of all have fun.

We live in southwest San Clemente, the mecca of bicyclists, it seems, in our area. Our neighborhood is a bicyclists’ playground, for obvious reasons. I fail to see all the uprise and discontentment with e-bikes, while every day in our neighborhood (for the past several decades) we are literally terrorized by road bikes that fail to comply with any road laws.

They do not stop at stop signs, yield or simply show respect to fellow motorists; almost a hierarchy, it seems they feel entitled to. If you are confronted by a rider, they can be very aggressive.

Why are road bikes/non-electric-bicyclists allowed to behave in a “bully” type fashion, and e-bikers are ridiculed?

From my perspective, e-bikers seem to be just having fun and respect the road. Meanwhile, road bikes/non-electric-bicyclists are doing far more harm in regards to causing any kind of issue.

I would love, just one time, a non-electric-bicycle rider to be cited for speeding, running a stop sign or any other infraction that everyone else either has or knows someone has been cited for.

