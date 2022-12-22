HECTOR HERNANDEZ, San Clemente

The Dec. 18 issue of the Orange County Register had a front-page article laying out all San Clemente’s issues with beach erosion.

I grew up surfing Newport Beach. Back then, the homes and boardwalk on the north side of the pier were in danger of being washed away. The waves would come up to the front doors of some residents.

Newport Beach’s City Council enlisted the help of the Army Corps of Engineers. The solution was to place jetties every couple of hundred feet apart. At the time, surfers and environmentalists were moaning about surf spots being lost and their impact on the marine life.

Well, today, if you take a trip to Newport Beach, you will find huge beautiful white sand beaches. The marine life has not been impacted. There are now more surf spots than before. My question is this: would you rather have a big beautiful beach with jetties or no beach at all?

Please, build jetties before San Clemente becomes a sad representation of a beach community.