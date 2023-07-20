JEFFREY HERMAN, San Clemente

The city’s population is about 60,000. That means each councilmember currently represents the entire city’s population. But by changing to a district-based election, each councilmember would then represent just 12,000 residents instead of 60,000.

Given this fact, there is no sensible argument for not having district elections.

The ideal candidate representing a district would:

Reside in the district he/she represents (this should mandatory).

Hold weekly town hall meetings, choosing a different location within the district each week; issues brought forth by residents along with actions taken would be posted on that councilmember’s website.

Conduct weekly street-by-street inspections of his/her district looking for deficiencies of city-owned property; results of each week’s inspection would be posted on that councilmember’s website.

Provide residents within the district with a phone number or email address.

Be responsive to complaints from residents within the district 24/7.

If a candidate does not agree to these minimal requirements, then that person is not serious about being a representative of that district and should not be voted into office.