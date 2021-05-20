Letter to the Editor: SC Sanctuary City

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

GEORGE MORRISON, San Clemente

I was pleased again having received last week’s San Clemente Times newspaper, having been a member of the community for many years.

The column “Letter to the Editor” is properly labeled since there is only one letter. There were no opposing views. I have opined previously to the SC Times with conservative ideals and responses and have yet been published. I have noticed that the printed views gravitate to the left.

Last week’s letter by Fiona Carroll expresses her opinion on how San Clemente should be with regard to our Second Amendment rights. I do not have the numbers to address her statement of overwhelming mail against the sanctuary city agenda item.

Unfortunately, in these days and time, the USA is no longer majority rule, but is driven by the noisy minority left. She notes overwhelming mail against the sanctuary city status. I was unaware of the Sanctuary City proposal and am strongly for it.

Ms. Carroll states that “we” (does that mean she) does not want to have protesters in the streets of San Clemente supporting for and against California gun laws. Does she wish to suppress our free speech First Amendment rights also?

The California laws are unconstitutional regarding the Second Amendment and need to be remedied. Would she be for a BLM protest instead?

