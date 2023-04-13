CORD BAUER, San Clemente

There was an emergency City Council meeting last month about hiring a security firm for a two-month test run in San Clemente. The firm has been spectacularly successful in Oceanside, with reduced crime, reduced calls for the sheriff, vandalism, vagrant loitering, etc. They do what the sheriffs don’t have time to execute.

With council chambers as full as I’ve seen it, Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Gene James stuck their necks out and pushed for this service. Councilmembers Enmeier and Knoblock were against it because—despite their words—safety seemed secondary to expense.

Mayor Duncan said we can’t spend money in North Beach until we “invest” in North Beach. Doesn’t he understand that we all know that “invest” and “spend money” mean the same thing? And “investing” in a security company for North Beach is the best thing we can do right now.

Everyone in the room heard the same speeches and testimony, and yet three councilmembers chose to wait rather than act. Here’s part of what they heard.

First, Human Affairs Chairwoman Lisa Edone said that she and a friend counted almost 100cars and RVs camping illegally in San Clemente over the course of one night.

Next, Public Safety committee Chairman (and ex-cop) Rick Loeffler said he went to Oceanside to watch this security firm in action, and came away impressed. In fact, he was so impressed that he endorsed their use in San Clemente.

These three councilmembers also ignored Gene James, with his extensive background in law enforcement. Needless to say, the sentiment of most of the speakers was ignored as well, while the meeting dragged into the night.

If safety in town is a concern to you, I hope you’ll add your voices to others by contacting our City Council at their email addresses below, and let them know how you feel.

duncanc@san-clemente.org; enmeierm@san-clemente.org; knoblocks@san-clemente.org; cabralv@san-clemente.org; and jamesg@san-clemente.org.