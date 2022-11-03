SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

ANNIE KELLER, San Clemente

Driving past an Amazon Fresh store, I was reminded of how, in a mere 30 years, this online giant has morphed into a worldwide brand covering almost every aspect of consumers’ needs and desires at a click of a button.

There is always an upside and a downside, and that is why, as we approach the holidays, I want to remind shoppers we have a wonderful choice of unique retailers in our city of San Clemente.

As an ex-pat of the United Kingdom, I have seen firsthand the closure of small retailers in villages and towns, in many cases due to online shopping and development of big box stores on the outskirts, resulting in devastation of the local economy, community and heart of the town that results in a deserted wasteland of boarded stores.

Please support your town by shopping locally to keep the warm and special vibe of San Clemente alive and well, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.

Related