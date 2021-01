Letter to the Editor: Show Some Responsibility

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DALE FERRANTO, San Clemente

The current renewal of the train horns is a disaster in leadership and responsibility. Is no one accountable for maintaining the federal regulations for a Quiet Zone that took 10 years to obtain?

People need to be fired for failing to do their job. Those responsible cannot even get a reinspection approved.

Disgusting public service.

