HECTOR HERNANDEZ, San Clemente

I was reading how Southern California supposedly has a housing shortage.

The last time I traveled through SoCal, there was a tremendous amount of land for future development. The problem isn’t a shortage of land, it is a shortage of highly desirable land.

Developers can get back much more on their investment in South County than San Bernardino County.

This push by developers to rezone and remove building restrictions has nothing to do with the well-being of SoCal or South County residents. It has everything to do with the well-being of wealthy developers’ pocketbooks.

My hope is that San Clemente can survive this onslaught. Just look at what developers have done to Dana Point. Do we, the residents of San Clemente, really want the same?