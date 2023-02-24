STEVE HOPS, San Clemente

The recent opinion piece by Manuel Camargo, principal manager of Strategic Planning for SONGS, reinflamed my outrage toward our Department of Energy. How do the senior managers of that public organization walk out their office doors at night comfortable with the thought that they’ve put in a hard day’s work in service to us?

They leave a vital task undone: moving the waste off-site. This is after 25 years of delay and $46 billion accumulated from surcharges to our energy bills.

Last I heard, New Mexico and West Texas were interested in the federal fees to be generated by devoting a barren patch of remote desert to store our waste, which is 25 yards from the ocean in an earthquake zone.

Join the coalition, Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now, to support their efforts to move the waste at spentfuelsolutionsnow.com.

Regardless of your politics, or how you feel about Edison, I think all San Clemente citizens support the idea that we don’t want to leave that horrible pile of toxic crap for our grandkids to worry about.