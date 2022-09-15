SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JOYCE REAGAN, San Clemente

Here goes Councilmember Steve Knoblock once again on the prowl for state voter fraud. Unfortunately, Mr. Knoblock believes that he is a state legislator instead of a city councilmember.

Probably when Mr. Knoblock loses the November City Council election, he will scream voter fraud. When he ran for reelection last time, he lost, and I sincerely hope he does once again.

We need councilmembers who do not divide the community, as he has done on numerous issues. We need our council to be united and working each day to solve city issues, such as sustainable and clean water, sand replenishment, safe streets and homelessness.

Watching our current City Council, which Mr. Knoblock is part of, is an embarrassment to civility. Quite frankly, it is a circus comprised of several city councilmembers acting like spoiled brats.

Please elect a new City Council comprised of mature, intelligent adults who have a good working knowledge of city government, who will focus on city issues and not divide the community. Mr. Knoblock is not one of them.

Vote this November, and stop this embarrassment to San Clemente.

