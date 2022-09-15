Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Nicole Baedeker

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

MIKE VAKILI, San Clemente

A couple of months ago, I was riding my e-bike on Presidio, lost control, and fell down pretty hard in the middle of the street. My left hand was injured and bleeding. I was tangled with the bicycle and had difficulties getting up.

Nicole Baedeker, a San Clemente resident, stopped to help me walk to the curb side. Another gentleman (a retired firefighter) also stopped and helped to take the bicycle to my house, one block away.

Since my wife can’t drive and our daughter was on vacation, Nicole offered to take me to urgent care for observation. Fortunately, nothing was broken, just a large laceration.

Thank you, Nicole; I am honored to pass your kindness forward to the others.

I have lived in San Clemente for nearly 50 years. The people in San Clemente are great, they take care of each other, and we are fortunate to live here and raise a family.

Once in a while, we have a hiccup at the City Hall, but as a community, we survive and move forward.

For the past 50 years, the city has developed Talega, which is one of the best-planned communities in the nation, along with Vista Hermosa Sports Park, the Outlets, LifeTime Fitness and many other projects in the areas north and east of SC High.

Also, we are fortunate to have the SC Times, our local newspaper, which is delivered to our front door every Thursday, bringing us the local news.

At the present time, the projects that we need to pay attention to are homelessness, lack of parking space in downtown, having a hospital and an ER nearby, remodeling buildings at the high school, and partially reducing Talega Mello-Roos taxation.

A few of the councilmembers have no interest to work on the problems related to the city. They have their own agenda, such as gun sanctuary, abolishing abortion clinics, (there is no abortion clinic in San Clemente), and preventing voter fraud.

I am a nonagenarian. I have voted in every election; never heard about voting fraud. The only fraud I know about the elections is when candidates do not reveal to the people what they are going to do if they get elected.

However, there is a good news: The next election is around the corner, and as in the past, the voters will send the imposters to the Boot Hill.

