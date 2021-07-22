Letter to the Editor: ‘The Music Man’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

BROOKE BEAHM, Capistrano Beach

Once again, our children (teenagers) have shown perseverance and resiliency as they marched past COVID-19 with 76 trombones and never-ending smiles. I applaud the San Clemente High School Class of 2020, who returned to their alma mater proving that “The Show Must Go On.” And so it did, as they sang and danced their hearts out.

To all who made this production a reality and, more importantly, a memory for those kids, thank you. We loved it, we sang and marched our way home.

