CORD BAUER, San Clemente

Sometimes, stories explain issues we face in society better than abstract discussions about laws brought before the Supreme Court, or statewide ballots.

Four years ago, about 20 residents got together to help a woman who was a drug addict. She had children who were with child protective services and lived on the streets with her addict husband. There were allegations of physical abuse and prostitution in order to get drug money, but Barbara (not her real name) refused to press charges.

The residents went into action after Barbara expressed a desire to get clean. This small group pulled her off the street and set her up in a safe motel. Dozens of phone calls were made so she could be put in a detox program to get healthy again. Once clean, she’d get on a path to getting her kids back.

A program was finally found, but it required a drug test and a three-day wait. Even with all the residents spending time and money for food, clothes and shelter, the wait was too long and the pull of drugs too great. The chance of getting her children back and starting a new life was not enough to make Barbara change course.

The truth is, the people who were desperate to help Barbara are the same people who do not want tents at North Beach and do not want a shelter in town. Why? Because the shelters California want us to open don’t work.

It’s a cruel kind of help that only perpetuates the problem, similar to giving addicts food so they have more money to spend on drugs.

Barbara went back on the street and weeks later was hospitalized after being severely beaten. Injuries included a broken arm. Her husband was later seen on a supervised visit with their children. Barbara never filed assault charges, so the nightmare continued.

California’s laws have created this scenario. We have decriminalized felonies, antisocial behavior, and invited every addict in the country to enjoy our weather and consequence-free drug use. This is not a housing problem.