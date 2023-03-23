LARRY LASCURAIN, San Clemente

Over the last year, I have noticed some of the larger trees on Avenida La Pata on both sides of Avenida Pico are being trimmed with minimal regard for what they look like when trimmed.

What I mean is that any part of the tree branches that would encroach into a big box truck space are being trimmed, leaving what looks like a very unnatural-looking tree, with a flat vertical surface straight up from the curb and a flat horizontal surface just above a big box truck.

Today, there are maybe 20 trees trimmed like this. Maybe it’s just me, but I think the “box cutout” looks terrible and unprofessional. And for the record, I contacted the city last year twice, but so far, I have not received any replies nor have I seen any changes in the tree trimming.

If you agree with me, please send emails and or make phone calls. I’ve done my part.