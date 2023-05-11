MATT EGAN, San Clemente

I am firmly against the City Council selecting a new councilmember to fill the vacancy. We just had an election six months ago, and the next-highest vote getter was Donna Vidrine, who lost by a mere 23 votes, one tenth of a percent difference.

If Steve Knoblock is a legitimate office holder, then Donna Vidrine would be just as legitimate an office holder by that slim of a margin.

Let democracy speak instead of a brokered selection process that wreaks of suppressing the will of the people. If not that, then hold a new election.

In a town that is ready to spend $8 million on a pickleball facility or $1.2 million a year to chase the homeless away, I would think we have a mere $100,000 to let our democratic system work.

And I don’t care what Laguna Niguel did; this is San Clemente.