Letter to the Editor: Why People Choose to Stand for the Constitution

ROBERT NAVARRO, San Clemente

Mike Levin, your prejudiced rhetoric is the reason 75 million Americans voted for President Trump. He upheld his oath and exercised his constitutional right by questioning the results of the election. The only reason this wasn’t proven is that no investigation took place to confirm the facts. I’m sure that all the evidence is now charred ashes.

The rally supported him with an estimated 100,000 people and of those, only a couple hundred actually breached the Capitol, but not at his urging. He advocated a peaceful march to the Capitol, but you fail to recognize that.

To quote his exact words: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Why didn’t you quote that?

You also seem to have ignored the context of his “fight like hell” comment. It came in the midst of his concern about election irregularities and the promise of a better future America, not during his comments on the march. Another fact you ignored and took out of context.

Why do you ignore videos of Capitol police waving people past barriers and into the building? Why aren’t the Capitol police and security personnel held responsible for their failure to plan ahead and protect the Capitol?

Don’t get me wrong, all those who broke into the Capitol deserve to be prosecuted and punished according to the law. This response is about you and your distaste for anything that runs counter to the Democrat socialist party.

Either you clearly misinterpreted the President and his Republican supporters or are just repeating the Pelosi/Schumer party line on opposition to the President. I suspect it is the latter and you are just another sheep in the socialist flock.

Your paragraph about Republicans only echoes the socialist, anti-conservative politics that divide us and perfectly represents the type of bullying we teach our children not to do.

Healing goes both ways, but you clearly want it all your way.

