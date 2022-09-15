SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

DICK PARSONS, San Clemente

I started playing at our beautiful golf course in 1959, and still play every week. Over the years, I and my golf buddies have been appreciative of the work done to protect, preserve and improve the course by the city—including tree maintenance, redesigning some of the holes, and the new clubhouse and restaurant.

Several years ago, beautiful wood benches were placed adjacent to some of the tee boxes—I think, five or six of them. Golfers loved them, as the natural wood enhanced the beauty of the course.

One of them is on hole No. 7, visible from the parking lot. I am sure that they cost over $10,000 to install—labor and materials. Well, today, I don’t see anybody using them. They are starting to rot and are turning a color from what I surmise is the lack of being weatherized.

I doubt that anyone used something as simple as Johnson’s Water Seal to keep out the ocean elements.

Over the last nine months, I have talked to my friends who maintain the golf course, the Pro Shop, and called and left three messages with the city Maintenance Department (leaving my number for callback), and nothing has been done.

Disappointing, to say the least. It just takes some sanding and then a water seal.

My last hope would be that a councilmember sees this letter, and agrees with me that something should be done to save the benches from rotting away; I surely hope so.

