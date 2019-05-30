Levin Calls for Votes on Bills to Improve Veterans’ Services

Staff

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) and representatives from local Veterans Service Organizations held a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, in Oceanside, calling on senators to hold votes on three bipartisan bills Levin passed in the House last week in support of veterans’ transition to civilian life, improving veterans’ economic resources and expanding veterans’ access to mental health services.

The legislation included the Vet Center Eligibility Expansion Act of 2019, which Levin introduced with Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-TN) to expand eligibility for counseling from VA Vet Centers to members of the National Guard and Reserves or Coast Guard who served during emergency situations.

The second bill is the Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer William “Bill” Mulder (Ret.) Transition Improvement Act of 2019, which Levin introduced with Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) to improve the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) for service members returning to civilian life.

The third bill is the Veterans’ Education, Transition, and Opportunity Prioritization Plan (VET OPP) Act of 2019, which Levin introduced with Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) to prioritize veterans’ employment, transition, housing and education benefits at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.