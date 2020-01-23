Lien Sale By Staff On January 23, 2020January 22, 2020 0 LIEN SALE 2/10/20 10AM AT 4355 W. ARTESIA AVE, FULLERTON 00 YAMAH CF# 351596X LGTH: 6 00 HIN# YAMA40351596 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related Auto Lien SaleLien Sale sharing Post navigation Previous Post City, Sheriff Frustrated in Wake of Supreme Court’s ‘Boise’ DenialNext Post City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing February 6, 2020 About The Author Staff
