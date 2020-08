Lien Sale Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned, 1685 BABCOCK STREET STE B COSTA MESA, CA 92627

will sell at public lien sale on 08/18/2020 at 10:00AM the following property:

LIC: 2P4091N VIN: 7R03C164181 Mustang Ford 1967

In addition, the Lienholder has the right to bid at the date and time of sale