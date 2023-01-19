The family of renowned surf photographer Art Brewer will host a celebration of life ceremony at Doheny State Beach on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 pm.

The outdoor event will feature speakers, music, light refreshments and an opportunity to share stories and photos. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs, boards, paddleboards, canoes and wetsuits.

Brewer, who was known for his surfing, sports, portrait, commercial and travel photography, died at 71 years old this past fall. He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Alana, son-in-law Dylan and grandchildren Elynn and Griffin.

Brewer’s family emphasized his legacy as an artist, teacher and friend, stating that his legacy will “live forever in his photographs for future generations to enjoy.”

Brewer, a completely self-taught photographer, pursued his love of the art at the age of 18, on the North Shore of Hawaii. His career in professional photography spanned more than 50 years.

Those interested in attending the celebration of life can visit the Art Brewer Gallery website to RSVP and find out more information.

The ceremony will take place at Doheny State Beach, located 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.