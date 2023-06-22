By Shelley Murphy

June marks my older son’s 29th birthday. How can it be?

Sometimes, it feels like yesterday that I frosted countless cupcakes for his elementary school celebration.

Most days, I’m realistic and recognize it’s been three decades since our joint journey began.

Back when I discovered I was pregnant, I prayed for a boy. I felt destined to be a boy mom. Truth be told, I was incredibly worried about the laws of karma if I gave birth to a girl.

This month, we celebrated my son’s milestone birthday, and I reflected on the roller-coaster ride we’ve shared.

Pondering the past three decades, I counted 29 heartfelt, yet random, sentiments to share with my son.

Thank you for confirming my decision to become a stay-at-home mom was a choice I’d never regret.

Your brilliant smile brightens my day.

You’re a skilled driver. I forced you to take driver’s education classes in-person, when all your friends took the course online, and I’d do it again.

I envy your wanderlust and wish to travel the world.

Thanks for coming home to visit; I sleep best when we’re under one roof.

I always laugh when I answer my phone and hear you say, “Hello, Mother Dearest.”

In hindsight, it was ruthless to roust you out of bed at 5:45 a.m. so you could race to your predawn AP Calculus class at San Clemente High.

Thanks for dismissing all my concerns by saying, “You’re crazy and the only parent in the world who worries about stupid stuff.”

Thank you for teaching me the meaning of unconditional love.

The first 11 days of your life spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were our hardest—but that fight made us both stronger.

Thank you for speeding through the pungent AXE body spray phase of the tween years.

Your beautiful blue eyes light up every room.

I’m proud of the many great friendships you’ve built but even prouder of your efforts to maintain those bonds.

Thanks for shrugging and saying, “It’s OK, Mom, I’ll wait ’til dad gets home,” when you sensed I couldn’t help with your fractions homework.

My insisting you enroll in Spanish 4 as a senior wasn’t a college admissions game-changer—you’re right.

Thanks for wanting to be an artist in first grade; I treasure your autographed artwork.

Ruptured relationships between siblings are common. Thank you for breaking that pattern and becoming best friends with your brother.

Thank you for growing my heart in ways I didn’t know possible.

You’ve been ready to tackle the world since your first day of preschool. The instant you saw your classroom, you dropped my hand and ran through that door, never looking back.

I’m proud of you for exploring your culinary passion and becoming a talented chef.

You’re a confident and captivating public speaker, which is a true talent.

Thank you for mixing up your words in preschool and shouting, “I’m so exciting!” That you are, my son.

I miss the gap between your front teeth.

Your fearlessness astounds me.

I admire your optimism—you deal with big blows, forge ahead and find solutions.

You’re a natural leader, although orchestrating the infamous SCHS “Float Wars” during homecoming wasn’t the best use of your skills.

I respect your school spirit and pride—you thrived as a Triton and four years later triumphed as an Aztec.

Thanks for not judging me too harshly after your hotel furniture fort collapsed onto your forearm and I waited until the next morning to visit the emergency room—where they confirmed you’d broken your arm.

Your sense of humor is my favorite.

I know you didn’t have a choice, but thank you for making me your mom.

I could’ve been a better mother, but I never could’ve asked for a better son.

Happy 29th birthday to the sweetest gift I’ve ever received.

For more than 20 years, Shelley Murphy and her husband have lived in San Clemente, where she raised her two sons. She’s a freelance writer and has been a contributor to Picket Fence Media since 2006.