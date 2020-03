List of Grocery Stores, Pharmacies Open; Restaurants Offering Take-Out, Deliveries

Staff

Per this week’s directives from the state and county, urging Californians to stay home and limit trips to essential services such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, several local restaurants have begun utilizing take-out and delivery services to get food to the community.

Continuing its mission of supporting local businesses and working to make sure residents can still have access to food, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce has compiled lists of the city’s restaurants offering take-out and deliveries, as well as food-supply stores and pharmacies that are remaining open and offering special store hours for seniors, disabled individuals and pregnant women.

Below is the list of grocery stores and pharmacies that the Chamber has put together. For the list of restaurants, click here. The San Clemente Times will work with the Chamber to keep these lists updated as much as possible.

Grocery Stores

Albertsons, 804 Avenida Pico and 989 Avenida Pico. Daily Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. *Senior Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Costco, 33961 Doheny Park Road. Hours: Monday-Friday 9:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. *Seniors 60+ Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Ralphs, 903 S. El Camino Real, 811Ave. Talega and 638 Camino De Los Mares. Daily Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. *Senior Hours: 7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Smart & Final, 34091 Doheny Park Road. Daily Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. *Seniors 65+, Disabled & Pregnant Hours: 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Sprouts, 550 Camino de Estrella. Daily Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Stater Bros. Market, 616 Camino de los Mares. Daily Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. *Senior Hours: 7:45 a.-9 a.m.

Target, 990 Avenida Vista Hermosa. Daily Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s, 638 Camino De Los Mares. Daily Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. *Only letting 30 People in at a time

Walmart, 951 Avenida Pico. Daily Hours: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. *Seniors 60+ Hours: 6 a.m.-7 a.m.

Pharmacies

Albertsons Sav-On, 804 Avenida Pico and 989 Avenida Pico. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy at Target. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 602 N. El Camino Real. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am.-9 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 638 Camino De Los Mares. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-midnight; Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Rite Aid #05749, 801 N. El Camino Real. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun 10a – 6p

Sea View Pharmacy, 665 Camino de los Mares, 101. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Delivery Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Walmart Pharmacy. Daily Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.