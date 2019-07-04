Literacy Advocate Shoots Hoops for Fundraiser

Staff

In addition to recruiting reading tutors as the Volunteer Coordinator for Parentis Foundation’s Experience Corps intergenerational literacy program, to be launched this fall at the Boys & Girls Club in San Clemente, Karen Banse shares another passion as a board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.

Banse is part of a 100-free throw competition that was started four years ago as a fundraiser for the club.

Last year, the 72-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident raised $5,000 for the club.

This year, Banse has been practicing for nearly three months to give the competition her best shot and has recruited 60 sponsors to participate. Sponsors are asked to donate $2 per basket. After making 55 free throws, Banse said her goal will be reached at almost $6,000.

The Parentis Foundation is an affiliate of the AARP Foundation Experience Corps, as San Clemente becomes the seventh reading club site this fall in Orange County.