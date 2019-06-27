Literacy Tutoring Center to Open at Boys and Girls Club

Staff

The Parentis Foundation, the Orange County affiliate for AARP Foundation Experience Corps, will be opening a tutoring center at the Boys and Girls Club of South Coast Area in San Clemente this coming October. The AARP Foundation Experience Corps is an intergenerational volunteer organization that help children from kindergarten to third grade with literacy tutoring.

The Parentis Foundation was founded in 2017 and has since provided more than 7,000 tutoring sessions across the country. Tutoring sessions are also available at Boys and Girls Clubs in Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Juan Capistrano and Huntington Beach.

Low literacy levels have been linked to many social and economic lifelong issues. Forty-three percent of adults with low literacy levels live in poverty, and low literacy levels are also directly correlated to high unemployment levels, according to the National Institute for Literacy and National Council for Adult Learning respectively.

The Parentis Foundation is being proactive by providing one-on-one tutoring sessions twice a week at the Boys and Girls Club. All of the highly trained volunteers are 50-plus and provide an intergenerational connection that is beneficial and enriching for both the children and the elderly.

For tutoring, visit your local Boys and Girls Club or its corresponding website.

To become a volunteer for the Parentis Foundation, visit AARP.org.