Little League Pitching Machine Reported Stolen

By Zach Cavanagh

A pitching machine used by San Clemente Little League (SCLL) was reported as stolen on Monday, April 29.

According to SCLL board member Mark Graham, a fence at Vista Hermosa Sports Park had been cut as well as the cable that locked in the pitching machine. Graham said he saw the machine last in use on Saturday, April 27 and reported the incident to police on Monday morning.

SCLL does not play or practice on Sunday, but Graham and police are looking into any possible use on Sunday, April 28.

“The machine is something we use every day,” Graham said. “We’re getting ready for the city championships, and this is something that is really going to hurt us.”

The JUGS 101 baseball pitching machine is valued at over $2,000, and Graham said that SCLL, a nonprofit entity, recently spent an extra $400 on replacement parts.

Anyone with information of the incident or sighting of the machine are advised to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department San Clemente police services.