LIVE UPDATES: Protesters March from North Beach, Gather at Pier Bowl over George Floyd’s Death

Marches and demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been organized in San Clemente for Sunday afternoon, May 31.
First, at 2 p.m. in North Beach, a “peaceful protest to bring awareness and promote action to fight the injustices and police brutality inflicted upon Black communities” will meet and then march south on El Camino Real.
Then, at 4 p.m. at the San Clemente Pier, a protest for “Justice for George Floyd” will begin. It is expected that the first march from North Beach will meet up with the pier protest.
More images of today’s march and rally in San Clemente, where several hundred people gathered to demonstrate over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis this past week. . . Floyd’s death on Memorial Day has sparked mass protests in cities across the nation with many of them turning violent. Organizers of Sunday afternoon’s march from North Beach to the Pier Bowl made it a point to keep the rally peaceful, imploring demonstrators not to engage with counter protesters and instead to “take a knee” during brief clashes. #sanclemente #protest #cantbreathe #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter Photos: Shawn Raymundo
Around 400-500 people arrived at the San Clemente Pier Bowl this afternoon, according to the O.C. Sheriff’s Department, to march, protest and demonstrate in relation to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. It was a peaceful protest, as OCSD reported no arrests or major incidents at the event. Demonstrators carried signs decrying police brutality and chanted “George Floyd,” “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter. Live coverage now, and full story soon at sanclementetimes.com. * Photos: @lillianmboyd * * * * #SanClemente #OrangeCounty #Caifornia #OCSD #Police #Protests #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreathe #March #Peaceful #Pier #SoCal #Beach
Video coverage of today’s protest as 400-500 people, according to the OCSD, demonstrated in relation to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The crowds chanted “Hate Won’t Win” and “Stay Peaceful” and took a silent knee. The protest was relatively peaceful, as OCSD reported no arrests or major incidents, but the crow was challenged by a counter-protester with a megaphone, which drew some ire. Live coverage now, and full story soon at sanclementetimes.com. * * * * #SanClemente #OrangeCounty #California #OC #SoCal #Protests #GeorgeFloyd #March #Peaceful #OrangeCountyProtests #OCProtests
Thank you to the approximately 400-500 people gathered at the SC Pier protesting civilly thus far. We ask that you continue to peacefully have your voice heard. We are here to ensure constitutional rights are upheld as well as maintain the safety of our community. Thank you for letting us be your deputies.
Demonstrators have gathered in North Beach to begin their march and protest in relation to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The March will begin in North Beach down El Camino Real. There will be another protest at the pier at 4 p.m. Follow the San Clemente Times social media for updates. * * * * #SanClemente #OrangeCounty #Protest #March #Demonstration #GeorgeFloyd
I am so proud of these peaceful protestors! And…our cops seem to be total pro’s!!!!!!!!!!
Let’s get rid of Trump, this virus and get jobs back!!!