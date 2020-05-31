LIVE UPDATES: Protesters March from North Beach, Gather at Pier Bowl over George Floyd’s Death

Staff Reports

Marches and demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been organized in San Clemente for Sunday afternoon, May 31.

First, at 2 p.m. in North Beach, a “peaceful protest to bring awareness and promote action to fight the injustices and police brutality inflicted upon Black communities” will meet and then march south on El Camino Real.

Then, at 4 p.m. at the San Clemente Pier, a protest for “Justice for George Floyd” will begin. It is expected that the first march from North Beach will meet up with the pier protest.

More footage from the San Clemente protest earlier. Counter protesters yell at demonstrators walking down the street. #GeorgeFloydprotest #protests2020 #orangecounty #sanclemente #california pic.twitter.com/bjkqEb3J8m — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) June 1, 2020

The demonstrations in San Clemente have ended peacefully. Thank you to those who came and civilly expressed their views. There were no arrests, no property damage and no injuries today. We have heard from our community and appreciate your support. — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) June 1, 2020

Today’s protest is, for the most part, over. No major incidents or arrests to report at this time. — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) June 1, 2020

Demonstrators looped back from El Camino Real and headed back to the SC Pier Bowl. Organizers ended the event at 6 p.m. but some demonstrators are continuing. — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) June 1, 2020

More video from the protest for George Floyd in San Clemente pic.twitter.com/Nr5VDvvEBb — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) June 1, 2020

Protestors have disassembled from the Pier Bowl and are walking up Del Mar toward El Camino Real. — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) June 1, 2020

Crowd is walking towards the pier. One person not in the protest asks where he comes from. The protester said San Clemente. — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

Brief argument along the protest route pic.twitter.com/q1SZgveKfh — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

Chanting. One person in traffic says “shut the f**k up” pic.twitter.com/gbK05lQ37L — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

Crowd near El Camino Real and Palizida pic.twitter.com/wQtgr3t4Vh — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

More water being provided got protesters along the route pic.twitter.com/w6O6kRU8Rf — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

Bread Gallery providing water for the protesters #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/XCdva7pRk4 — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

Protesters are chanting “no justice no peace” while at intersections, including Calle Deshecha. #GeorgeFloydprotest #GeorgeFloyd #protests2020 — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

Protesters are walking now pic.twitter.com/qr9bghlyCe — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

There don’t appear to be any counter protests here right now. — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020

A few protestors have gathered at North Beach so far. A guy driving by tells protestors to go home and asks for one instance of police brutality in San Clemente. #GeorgeFloydProtests #protests pic.twitter.com/0aDbEoICXv — San Clemente Times (@SCTimesNews) May 31, 2020