LIVE UPDATES: Protesters March from North Beach, Gather at Pier Bowl over George Floyd’s Death

  • By Staff
  • On
Staff Reports

Marches and demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been organized in San Clemente for Sunday afternoon, May 31.

Follow @s_c_times on Instagram, @SCTimesNews on Twitter and the San Clemente Times Facebook page for live updates. All social media posts will be collected here in a running blog.

First, at 2 p.m. in North Beach, a “peaceful protest to bring awareness and promote action to fight the injustices and police brutality inflicted upon Black communities” will meet and then march south on El Camino Real.

Then, at 4 p.m. at the San Clemente Pier, a protest for “Justice for George Floyd” will begin. It is expected that the first march from North Beach will meet up with the pier protest.

Live updates will be posted below. (Newest posts at the top.)

comments (1)

  • Horace McCord Reply

    I am so proud of these peaceful protestors! And…our cops seem to be total pro’s!!!!!!!!!!

    Let’s get rid of Trump, this virus and get jobs back!!!

