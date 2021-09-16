Local American Association of University Women Chapter to Meet Saturday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The San Clemente-Capistrano Bay Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its first meeting of the 2021-2022 year over Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The topic will be “Tech Trek Camp 2021: Educating the Women of the Future in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

Special guest speakers will be the middle school girls who participated in this summer’s virtual science camp. They will share their experiences from the camp, where they learned about STEM career options, and created robotic hats that capture their creativity, as well as about the United Nations’ sustainable goals and programming capabilities.

According to the organization, Tech Trek is an annual AAUW-sponsored event, which usually takes place at local colleges and universities, but has been online since the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person camps, the group said, will resume when it is deemed safe.

Local branches grant scholarships to girls from local middle schools to attend the one-week session. AAUW, a national nonprofit, non-partisan organization with local branches, advances equity for women and girls through education, research and advocacy.

AAUW-SCCB has members from San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel and all the surrounding areas. To learn more, call Publicity Chair Laurie Jacobs at 949.973.6087.

