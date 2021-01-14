Local Artist and Author Donates Her Books for Camp Pendleton Families

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

Award-winning author and artist Laura Seeley provided 50 of her published books as Christmas gifts for children and families at Camp Pendleton ahead of the holidays.

Pete Hammer, Nancy Jenkins and Willa Porter presented the gifts to the children and families of the Marine Corps League, South Coast Detachment 22. Seeley says she wanted to show her appreciation for military servicemembers and their extended families in memory of her beloved father, who served in WWII—especially during times in which people have had to isolate from one another.

(From left, clockwise): Pete Hammer, Laura Seeley, Nancy Jenkins and Willa Porter pose with Seely’s illustrated children’s books in front of her Del Prado gallery. Photo: Courtesy of Laura Seeley

Seeley is both illustrator and author and has personally autographed each book.

Seeley’s newest and largest book, Shadowbox Hunt, A Search & Find Odyssey, took a decade to develop and contains more than 1,000 images to locate in a hint-filled, search-and-find memory exercise and vocabulary builder activity book.

“This book is meant for ages 5 to 105,” Seeley said. “It really is a special experience for nearly all ages. The pictures and the inspirational stories in my books bring hours of enjoyment to children and parents alike.”

The gifted books included 10 copies of each of her most popular titles: Jerome, A Bumpy Journey To Joy; McHorn and His Hidden Spots; The Magical Moonballs; and A Cat Never Tells.

For more information, visit the Laura Seeley Studio Fine Art & Best Friends Gallery at 24682 Del Prado, Dana Point or visit bestfriendsartgallery.com.

